Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

