SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $330.00 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00068634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.70 or 0.00831462 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.60 or 0.09704814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00100549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043868 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.