SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SITM stock traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,134. SiTime has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

