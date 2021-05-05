SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. SiTime has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.