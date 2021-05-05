SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $6.19 on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,134. SiTime has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $220,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

