Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.94). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $44.29 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.