Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.54.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

