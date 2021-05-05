Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Head to Head Survey

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68% SolarEdge Technologies 11.55% 19.31% 10.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SolarEdge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.54 $814.80 million $5.21 33.31 SolarEdge Technologies $1.43 billion 7.97 $146.55 million $2.90 75.37

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and SolarEdge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 11 16 0 2.59 SolarEdge Technologies 2 8 11 0 2.43

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $180.91, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus price target of $304.89, suggesting a potential upside of 39.50%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats SolarEdge Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. The company also provides residential, commercial, and large scale photovoltaics, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, it offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

