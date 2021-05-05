Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV reduced its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies comprises approximately 3.3% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $37,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 90,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,512. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

