SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 9.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,647. The company has a market cap of $787.30 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.25. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

