SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $786.04 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

