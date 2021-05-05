Small Love Potion Market Capitalization Achieves $95.69 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $95.69 million and $96.76 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 148.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

