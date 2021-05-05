Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,307.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,255.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,201.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.