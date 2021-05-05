Smartlands Network Hits Market Capitalization of $100.32 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.67 or 0.00034308 BTC on exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $100.32 million and approximately $977,630.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00086393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.00838760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,422.14 or 0.09458967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

