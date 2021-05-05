SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post $196.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.91 million to $199.10 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $196.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $850.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.51 million to $859.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $10,963,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $45,437,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

