SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0002

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $646.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

