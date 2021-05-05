Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SNAP opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 191,690 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

