So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Up to $9.46

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.99. So-Young International shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 11,903 shares trading hands.

SY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $919.48 million, a P/E ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 18,073.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

