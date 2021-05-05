Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NYSE SQM traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 726,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,915. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

