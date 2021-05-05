Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

