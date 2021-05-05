Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Sohu.com by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 259,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,633. The stock has a market cap of $705.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

