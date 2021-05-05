SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $218.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

