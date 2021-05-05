Sologenic Reaches Market Capitalization of $324.44 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $324.44 million and $2.11 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00262689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.51 or 0.01144498 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.25 or 0.00726283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.80 or 1.00179657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,409 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

