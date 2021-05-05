SoMee.Social (ONG) Trading Up 129.3% This Week

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $350,271.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 129.3% higher against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00817662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00100020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,363.36 or 0.09348921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00043897 BTC.

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

