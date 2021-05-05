Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SKHHY stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

SKHHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.