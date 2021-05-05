Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.04

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $27.80. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 9,536 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKHHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

