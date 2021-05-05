Sonoco Products to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $67.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.