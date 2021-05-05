Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 198,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,724. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

