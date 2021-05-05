Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,684 shares of company stock worth $2,285,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $214.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

