Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,389 shares of company stock worth $14,097,808. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.46. 2,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,787. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.04 and a 200 day moving average of $410.13.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

