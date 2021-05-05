Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $293.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,517. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $304.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.11.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

