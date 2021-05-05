SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Upgraded at TheStreet

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ SGRP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.68. 51,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.27. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

