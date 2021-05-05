SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,551 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 605,367 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

