Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,033 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

NYSE HD opened at $332.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.61 and a fifty-two week high of $333.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

