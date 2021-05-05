Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,925 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,381.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.