Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 122.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.