Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

