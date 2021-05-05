Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after buying an additional 175,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after buying an additional 172,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

