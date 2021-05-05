Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $741,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,516 shares of company stock worth $20,661,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

