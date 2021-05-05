Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $577,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $2,168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,760 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,516 shares of company stock worth $20,661,841. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

