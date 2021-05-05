Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 271,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 650.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 45,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

