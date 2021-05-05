Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $200.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.05 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.