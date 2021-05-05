Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $175.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.66 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock worth $14,407,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

