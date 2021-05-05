Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total transaction of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,547 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,864. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.