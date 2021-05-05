Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $369,000 Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $40,493,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppFolio by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,068 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

