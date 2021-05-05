Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

