Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPR traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 2,484,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

