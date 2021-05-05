Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$151 million.

SPOK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 2,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,982. Spok has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

