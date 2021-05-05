Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.35)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $43-$43.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.41 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.350–0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.20.

SPT stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 9,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.85. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,758 over the last ninety days.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

