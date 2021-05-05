Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.350–0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.84 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.34) EPS.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.85. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,759.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

